Operation Break the Wave: IDF arrests five in West Bank raid

Five Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested by Israeli security forces early on Monday morning as part of Operation Break the Wave, the IDF said.

IDF soldiers along with Border Police and Shin Bet officers operated in a host of West Bank cities and villages, including Jenin, Hebron, Nablus and Kafr Ikhtab, where the suspects were captured.

Palestinians in the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank clashed with Israeli soldiers operating in the camp, hurling bricks toward the forces who open fire in response. In addition, security forces foiled an attempted shooting attack at an Israeli vehicle near the Havat Gilad outpost.

No injuries or infrastructural damage were caused, the IDF said.