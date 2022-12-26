The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 11:57

The acting head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban administration's acting economy minister to reverse a decision to ban female NGO workers during a meeting, according to a statement on Monday.

"Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital," UNAMA said in the statement, adding that UNAMA's acting head and humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov had met with economy minister Mohammad Hanif.

Hanif's ministry on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. The orders do not apply directly to the United Nations, but many of its programs are carried out by NGOs subject to the order.

Knesset plenum to choose new speaker, ratify government Thursday
By ELIAV BREUER
12/26/2022 11:58 AM
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 11:03 AM
Operation Break the Wave: IDF arrests five in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 08:09 AM
Three killed from falling drone wreckage at Russian military base
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 07:28 AM
Two teens killed in car crash on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 06:14 AM
Qatar expresses 'extreme concern' over Taliban bar on female staff
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 10:01 PM
Reported motorcycle explosion in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:52 PM
Fire in Tel Aviv residential building injures six
By Walla!
12/25/2022 08:13 PM
Herzog: 'I will act to prevent harm to LGBTQ+ Israelis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:50 PM
Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 07:24 PM
IDF to carry out training drill along Lebanon border this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:10 PM
Shai Avital's extradition scheduled for January 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 06:20 PM
US embassy alerts Americans over planned terrorist attack in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:49 PM
Beaches closed in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Herzliya due to pollution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:47 PM
Israeli suspected of injuring women in haredi riot arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 04:18 PM
