Chief Rabbinate official arrested on sexual assault claims

A senior Chief Rabbinate official was arrested by Israel Police on Sunday on suspicion he committed sexual assault on a minor some 13 years ago, Israeli media reported.

The official, a former boss of the victim's father, was arrested following a report filed by the victim. It was reported that the victim chose to file a report at this time due to statute of limitations laws which would have applied to the case in less than a year.

The report filed by the victim states that the suspect committed "dozens" of serious offenses over the span of many years.

The unnamed suspect will be brought before a court on Tuesday to extend his arrest.

This is a developing story.