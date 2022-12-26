The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Chief Rabbinate official arrested on sexual assault claims

The report filed by the victim states that the suspect committed "dozens" of serious offenses over the span of many years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 17:28

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2022 17:44
A senior Chief Rabbinate official was arrested by Israel Police on Sunday on suspicion he committed sexual assault on a minor some 13 years ago, Israeli media reported.

The official, a former boss of the victim's father, was arrested following a report filed by the victim. It was reported that the victim chose to file a report at this time due to statute of limitations laws which would have applied to the case in less than a year.

The unnamed suspect will be brought before a court on Tuesday to extend his arrest.

This is a developing story.



