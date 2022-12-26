The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ten killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 20:14

At least 10 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger bus triggered a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso on Christmas Day, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The bus was traveling from the market town of Fada N'Gourma around 220 km (136 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou, to the border town of Kantchari near neighboring Niger.

No one has claimed responsibility, but the attack occurred in an area where the government is battling insurgents linked to al Qaeda in north Africa and Islamic State fighters.

The insurgents control swathes of territory in Burkina Faso. Since 2015 they have carried out raids and blockades of several towns in the north and eastern regions of the country, killing more than 2,000 people and displacing nearly 2 million.

IDF Chief of Staff calls Netanyahu over concerns about IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 07:39 PM
Border Police officer charged for aiming loaded weapon at fellow officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 05:09 PM
Nigerian military helicopter crashes at Niamey airport, killing three
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 04:44 PM
Goldknopf informs Netanyahu he is giving up security cabinet seat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 04:43 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 04:28 PM
Knesset plenum to choose new speaker, ratify government Thursday
By ELIAV BREUER
12/26/2022 11:58 AM
UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 11:57 AM
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 11:03 AM
Operation Break the Wave: IDF arrests five in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 08:09 AM
Three killed from falling drone wreckage at Russian military base
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 07:28 AM
Two teens killed in car crash on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 06:14 AM
Qatar expresses 'extreme concern' over Taliban bar on female staff
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 10:01 PM
Reported motorcycle explosion in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:52 PM
Fire in Tel Aviv residential building injures six
By Walla!
12/25/2022 08:13 PM
Herzog: 'I will act to prevent harm to LGBTQ+ Israelis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:50 PM
