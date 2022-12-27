The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfills Moscow's proposals or our army will decide

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 00:20

Moscow's proposals for "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfill them, otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Russian state news agency cited Lavrov as saying.

"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army."



