Parents arrested on suspicion of abusing two-year-old son

Police arrested a couple on suspicion of child abuse of their two-year-old son who was brought into Shneider Medical Center in Petah Tikva showing signs of violence, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The parents brought the toddler to the hospital claiming that the injuries were caused by an accident, but the doctors who were treating him believed that they had been caused on purpose and alerted the police.

The parents, both in their 20s, were interrogated by the police and arrested. The police with bring the two before a judge on Tuesday to request the extension of their arrest.