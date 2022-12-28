The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
EU, US say they are concerned by 'tense situation' in north of Kosovo

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 16:39

The European Union and the United States are concerned about the continued tense situation in the north of Kosovo, they said in a joint statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday, urging the parties to de-escalate the situation.

A former Kosovo Serb policeman was arrested on Dec. 10 for assaulting a serving police officer. The arrest triggered violent protests by Kosovo's Serb minority. He will be released from custody and put under house arrest, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday, in a bid to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

Jordan's Abdullah II: We're prepared for conflict with new gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 06:09 PM
Ukraine has freed more than 1,450 POWs since Russia invaded - Zelensky
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 05:52 PM
Defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria meet in Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 05:13 PM
IDF spokesperson receives security detail after death threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 04:29 PM
Russia expels Lithuanian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 03:25 PM
Britain urges Iran to stop 'unfair' detention of dual nationals
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 02:21 PM
Religious Zionist Party sign final coalition agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 08:22 AM
Rocket warning drill to be held in northern Israel Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 08:16 AM
Palestinian factions to hold joint exercise in Gaza on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2022 10:19 PM
UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 09:46 PM
Japan to deploy missile defense unit near Taiwan - report
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 11:00 AM
Parents arrested on suspicion of abusing two-year-old son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2022 10:27 AM
South Korea military apologizes for handling of North Korean drones
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 09:19 AM
South Korea's Yoon vows to advance launch of drone unit
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 05:07 AM
Biden approves US emergency relief for New York after blizzard
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 04:44 AM
