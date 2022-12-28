Jordan's Abdullah II: We're prepared for conflict with new gov't

Jordan's King Abdullah II warned that his country is prepared for conflict if its red lines concerning Jerusalem are crossed in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

The king expressed his concerns with plans by members of the new Israeli government to push for changes in the status-quo in Jerusalem.

“If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” said Abdullah II. “I always like to believe that, let’s look at the glass half full, but we have certain red lines… And if people want to push those red lines, then we will deal with that.”