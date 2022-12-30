The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Blinken congratulates Israel's new government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2022 03:46

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he looks forward to working with Israel's new government. 

"Today, Israel’s Knesset voted to ratify a new Israeli government under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Blinken said.

"I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades. The deep bonds between the United States and Israel have long been based upon an unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and certain shared ideals, including democratic principles and a vision of Israel at peace with its neighbors. As President Biden said, we will work with the new government to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including the threat from Iran, and will continue to support a two-state solution and oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values. The United States will remain committed to promoting equal measures of freedom, justice, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 02:45 AM
25-year-old man shot and killed in Baqa al-Gharbiyye
By Walla!
12/30/2022 01:10 AM
Syrian arrested by IDF after infiltrating into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:57 PM
UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:21 PM
Biden: US will continue to oppose policies endangering 2-state solution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:12 PM
Erdan's term as ambassador to UN extended by a year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 07:44 PM
All clear given after alert activated in Almon, near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 07:39 PM
Chinese jet came within 20 feet of US military aircraft- US military
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 07:17 PM
Lapid leaves note for Netanyahu reading 'Lapid - 2024'
By Jerusalem Post Staff
12/29/2022 06:18 PM
PM Netanyahu meets with former PM Lapid after swearing in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 05:29 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Mindanao, Philippines
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:48 PM
Former Pope Benedict's condition remains grave but stable - Vatican
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:44 PM
No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine - Italy PM
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:27 PM
Belarus: 'No cause for concern' over downed Ukraine missile
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
At least 19 dead, up to 30 missing after Cambodia casino fire
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:25 PM
