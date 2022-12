The IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet arrested a member of the Lion's Den terrorist group in Nablus on Friday.

The terrorist, identified as Ahmad Masri, was an aid to Ibrahim Nabulsi, a leader of the Lion's Den who was killed a few months ago in a clash with Israeli forces.

Weapon seized by Israeli forces in Nablus, December 30, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Masri had taken part in recent terrorist activities. During the arrest, the Israeli forces seized a firearm and magazines Masri was holding.