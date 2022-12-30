The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israeli Arab indicted for plotting bomb attack in Jerusalem's Old City

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2022 14:47

Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2022 14:48

A 17-year-old Israeli Arab from Wadi Ara was indicted on Friday for planning a bombing and shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to the indictment, the suspect watched videos and content concerning the assembly and production of explosives, as well as the production of other weapons, in order to prepare an attack.

During the month of Ramadan, which took place in April 2022, he began planning an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem after confronting Jews at the Temple Mount and watching videos of Jews cursing the Prophet Mohammad and carrying out price tag attacks.

As part of the planned attack, the suspect planned to place an explosive device near the Gate of Mercy or to carry out a shooting attack in the area of the Temple Mount. From April to November the defendant approached a number of people to inquire about obtaining weapons and took action to prepare the attack. He was also in possession of materials to create explosives.

At least 10 people killed in attack near oil field in east Syria
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 12:45 PM
Defense Minister Yoav Galant holds first meeting with IDF chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 12:02 PM
IDF, Border Police arrest Lion's Den terrorist in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 11:26 AM
Eritrean soldiers pull out of major Tigray towns, eyewitnesses say
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 10:44 AM
IDF arrests 2 additional Syrians who infiltrated into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 10:43 AM
Public Security Ministry director general resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 10:26 AM
Russia launched 16 drones overnight - Ukrainian air force
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 08:50 AM
Blinken congratulates Israel's new government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2022 03:46 AM
Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
By REUTERS
12/30/2022 02:45 AM
25-year-old man shot and killed in Baqa al-Gharbiyye
By Walla!
12/30/2022 01:10 AM
Syrian arrested by IDF after infiltrating into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:57 PM
UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:21 PM
Biden: US will continue to oppose policies endangering 2-state solution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 08:12 PM
Erdan's term as ambassador to UN extended by a year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 07:44 PM
All clear given after alert activated in Almon, near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 07:39 PM
