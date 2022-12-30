Israeli Arab indicted for plotting bomb attack in Jerusalem's Old City

A 17-year-old Israeli Arab from Wadi Ara was indicted on Friday for planning a bombing and shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to the indictment, the suspect watched videos and content concerning the assembly and production of explosives, as well as the production of other weapons, in order to prepare an attack.

During the month of Ramadan, which took place in April 2022, he began planning an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem after confronting Jews at the Temple Mount and watching videos of Jews cursing the Prophet Mohammad and carrying out price tag attacks.

As part of the planned attack, the suspect planned to place an explosive device near the Gate of Mercy or to carry out a shooting attack in the area of the Temple Mount. From April to November the defendant approached a number of people to inquire about obtaining weapons and took action to prepare the attack. He was also in possession of materials to create explosives.