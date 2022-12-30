The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving in England from China from January 5 will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test, taken no more than two days prior to departure, according to a statement.

France will require travelers from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, the health and transport ministries said on Friday.

The test will be required on all flights from China, including flights with stopovers. Travelers on airplanes arriving from China will also have to wear masks.