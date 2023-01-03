The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Outgoing IDF chief briefs Netanyahu on security challenges

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 08:55

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 08:56

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Monday evening for their first working meeting since Netanyahu's return to Prime Minister's Office.

In the meeting, the outgoing chief of staff presented the prime minister with a comprehensive intelligence assessment and briefed Netanyahu on the IDF's upcoming operational challenges on all fronts.

Kohavi's tenure as military chief will come to an end later this month, with deputy chief Herzi Halevi set to replace him on January 17.

