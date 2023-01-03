Outgoing IDF chief briefs Netanyahu on security challenges

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Monday evening for their first working meeting since Netanyahu's return to Prime Minister's Office.

In the meeting, the outgoing chief of staff presented the prime minister with a comprehensive intelligence assessment and briefed Netanyahu on the IDF's upcoming operational challenges on all fronts.

Kohavi's tenure as military chief will come to an end later this month, with deputy chief Herzi Halevi set to replace him on January 17.