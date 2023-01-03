Operation Break the Wave: IDF soldier injured, 13 terror suspects caught

One IDF soldier was lightly injured by shrapnel as Israeli security forces arrested 13 suspects for involvement in terrorist activities in an overnight raid of Palestinian villages in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, the IDF said on Tuesday morning.

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police officers operated in several villages and cities across the West Bank, including Jenin, Abu Dis, Hebron, Kifl Haris, Eizariya, Shufa and the Tulkarm refugee camp, among others.

In Jenin, the injured IDF soldier was hit with shrapnel during a gunfight between Israeli forces and armed Palestinians.

IDF soldiers also confiscated two M-16s and other military equipment following a raid of Hebron, where five of the 13 suspects were arrested.