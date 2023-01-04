Deri's criminal offenses make minister appointment unreasonable - A-G

Shas Chairman Arye Deri's appointment as a minister in the government can't be accepted and deviates outside the legal principle of reasonableness due to his extensive past of criminal offenses, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara contended in her answer to the court on petitions against his appointment.

She continued, explaining that "the amendment is not intended to solve a general problem, but to change the legal consequences of a criminal conviction on the tenure of a minister, and to allow a certain member of the Knesset, who was convicted by law, to be appointed to the position of minister." This, she argued, is not a reasonable foundation for a legal amendment.

Baharav-Miara also referred to the legal process of allowing Deri's appointment as "changing the 'rules of the game.'"

MK Arye Deri's previous offenses

Deri received a suspended prison sentence as part of a January 2022 plea-bargain agreement after he was convicted for tax offenses. The deal also included a clause that stipulated Deri would no longer engage in public affairs.

Interior and Health Arye Deri is seen in Jerusalem on January 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"In 2015 and 2016, the Supreme Court already determined that Deri's appointment as a minister was on the border of the realm of reasonableness," stated Baharav-Miara, "even though 13 years had passed since the last conviction at that time. Now, the additional conviction for committing two criminal offenses in February 2022, brings the appointment to one that crosses the realm of reasonableness and this is the starting point of the legal hearing."

Deri’s team submitted its own position earlier Tuesday, requesting that the petitions that would prevent him from serving as interior and health minister be rejected. Deri argued that the 400,000 citizens who voted for him should be taken into consideration over the petitioners. The team also said if the court decided that the Shas chairman was ineligible to be a minister, then it would be interfering with the right of the prime minister to make appointments.