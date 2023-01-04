Israeli, Turkish FMs discuss relations, Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlot Çebusulu, called Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen this evening to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

The ministers noted the improvement of relations in the last year marked by the return of mutual ambassadors and visits of senior officials.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of continuing to develop relations between the two countries, with an emphasis on economic relations, and the need to maintain an open dialogue.

In response to the Turkish Minister's concern about MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's ascension to the Temple Mount, Cohen replied that Israel is committed to maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount and Bn-Gvir's ascension does not constitute a policy change - freedom of worship in Jerusalem will be preserved for members of all religions.