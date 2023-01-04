The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production, White House says

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 21:43

The United States is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

 

 

IDF drone falls during routine activity in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:49 PM
Justice Minister announces proposed reforms to judicial system
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:02 PM
Emirati FM meets Syria's Assad in further sign of thawing ties
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 08:35 PM
Israeli, Turkish FMs discuss relations, Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 07:19 PM
France to send light combat vehicles to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 06:49 PM
Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 06:46 PM
Biden says hopes House gets its 'act together' on leadership stalemate
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 06:09 PM
Trump urges House Republicans to back McCarthy for speaker
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 03:07 PM
Germany calls Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit a provocation
By REUTERS
01/04/2023 02:33 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah II departs for working visit to UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 12:44 PM
2 rockets target US-led coalition forces in northeast Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 12:28 PM
Miri Regev's candidate for director-general rejected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 11:35 AM
21 Israeli Arabs arrested in violent conflict between two families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 11:09 AM
Fmr. Jordanian PM al-Majali, who signed Israel peace deal, dies at 98
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:51 AM
Border Police commander, officers suspended after 'forgetting' officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2023 09:02 AM
