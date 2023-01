10 Israelis, including a 17-year-old teenager, were injured in a serious accident involving two buses at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported early on Friday morning.

The 17-year-old was reportedly moderately injured while the other nine were lightly injured. They were treated by Magen David Adom first responders who later brought them to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.

A taxi was also damaged as a result of the collision between the two buses.