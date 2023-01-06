The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir visits Israeli prison for first time as minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 10:27

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2023 10:31

National Security Minister Itamar-Ben Gvir arrived for his first visit to the Nafha Prison in southern Israel, accompanied by the Israel Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry and its senior command staff.

During the visit, the minister was presented with the new wings of the prison that were built the last year which have security components that make escape even more difficult than it was previously. 

Ben-Gvir's inspection was to make sure that the conditions of the security prisoners will not be improved, according to the National Security ministry.

Austrian soldier killed, another injured in airfield incident
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 10:22 AM
10 Israelis injured as two buses crash in Jerusalem bus stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 08:47 AM
Australian woman gets bail after arrest for entering Islamic State area
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 06:01 AM
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 04:05 AM
US Capitol police officer's family sues Trump over death
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 03:52 AM
44-year-old killed during fight in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 03:24 AM
Utah man massacred family, including five children
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 03:19 AM
Netanyahu to undergo routine examination on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 09:39 PM
Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:46 PM
Defense Minister Gallant meets with Mossad head Barnea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 05:17 PM
Kremlin: Russia to announce brief truce in Ukraine for Christmas
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:15 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 04:50 PM
Erdogan offers Turkish help to Zelensky for Russia-Ukraine peace
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 04:48 PM
Indian FM Jaishankar congratulates FM Eli Cohen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 04:08 PM
Turkish 2023 elections date may be held earlier - Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 01:32 PM
