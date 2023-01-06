Ben-Gvir visits Israeli prison for first time as minister

National Security Minister Itamar-Ben Gvir arrived for his first visit to the Nafha Prison in southern Israel, accompanied by the Israel Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry and its senior command staff.

During the visit, the minister was presented with the new wings of the prison that were built the last year which have security components that make escape even more difficult than it was previously.

Ben-Gvir's inspection was to make sure that the conditions of the security prisoners will not be improved, according to the National Security ministry.