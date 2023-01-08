Former Israeli minister: Bring judiciary reforms to a referendum

Former social equality and pensioners minister, Yesh Atid MK Meirav Cohen, called on the government to bring Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms to a national referendum in a Saturday evening Twitter thread.

ההגינות המינימלית מחייבת הבאת הרפורמה הזו למשאל עם. ואל תספרו לי שהבחירות היו משאל העם, הסתובבתי באינסוף חוגי בית ופאנלים. המיקוד היה ביטחון אישי ויוקר מחיה. עובדה שבכל הסקרים מאז שפרטי הרפורמה הוצגו יש רוב נגדה, ויש רבים מאוד שעדיין לא יודעים ולא מבינים מה היא.>> — מירב כהן - Meirav Cohen (@cohen_meirav) January 7, 2023

[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Likud demanded a referendum for the maritime border agreement with Lebanon which did not affect anyone," Cohen explained. "Minimal fairness requires bringing this reform to a referendum. And don't tell me that the election was a referendum," she continued.

"You want to change Israel's system of government?...[let] Israeli voters vote on all articles of the reform."

This is a developing story.