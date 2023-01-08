The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Bolsonaro supporters invade Congress, presidential palace in Brasilia

In an echo of the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol, protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 21:11

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2023 21:53
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (photo credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/ REUTERS)
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023.
(photo credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/ REUTERS)

Supporters of Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, the Congress building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia, according to television images.

In an echo of the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, several thousand protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Many of the protestors dispute the result of the Oct. 30 election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country's electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him.

Where were Bolsonaro and Lula?

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate.

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro vandalize Planalto Palace during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/ REUTERS) Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro vandalize Planalto Palace during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/ REUTERS)

Lula was in Sao Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state.

Lula's Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.



