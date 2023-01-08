The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Drone shot down over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 21:35

Defense systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, shot down a drone near the base on Sunday, with Iraqi military sources and the US-led international military coalition offering conflicting accounts of the incident.

The US-led international military coalition said in a statement that it had conducted "an operational exercise..that involved engaging an Unmanned Aerial System" at Ain al-Asad base as part of a training exercise.

However, the Iraqi military sources suggested the drone may have had hostile intent, saying it was not clear whether it was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.

No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.

The mission of the international military coalition is to fight Islamic State militants in Iraq and in Syria.

Israel Police, Border Police thwart smuggling of 22 guns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 09:09 PM
Russia and Belarus to hold joint aviation drills
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 05:07 PM
Israel Police thwarts gun smuggling attempt up north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 03:51 PM
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Port-Olry, Vanuatu - USGS
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 02:45 PM
Israeli man fell to his death in Georgia, embassy confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 01:10 PM
Iraqi defense shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - sources
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 01:06 PM
Minister Idit Silman resigns from Knesset under Norwegian Law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 12:20 PM
Netanyahu condemns 'wild incitement' during massive Israeli protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 11:22 AM
Former Israeli minister: Bring judiciary reforms to a referendum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 10:52 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest one, confiscate weapons in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 09:22 AM
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled Donetsk
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 08:57 AM
Gallant revokes entry permit from PA officials for visiting Karim Younis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2023 09:57 PM
Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation
By REUTERS
01/07/2023 09:51 PM
Russia says it will honor self-declared Ukraine ceasefire until midnight
By REUTERS
01/07/2023 02:15 PM
Shots fired at IDF outpost near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 09:43 PM
