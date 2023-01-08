Drone shot down over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base

Defense systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, shot down a drone near the base on Sunday, with Iraqi military sources and the US-led international military coalition offering conflicting accounts of the incident.

The US-led international military coalition said in a statement that it had conducted "an operational exercise..that involved engaging an Unmanned Aerial System" at Ain al-Asad base as part of a training exercise.

However, the Iraqi military sources suggested the drone may have had hostile intent, saying it was not clear whether it was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.

No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.

The mission of the international military coalition is to fight Islamic State militants in Iraq and in Syria.