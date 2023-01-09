Kremlin says new Western arms for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'

The Kremlin said on Monday that new deliveries of Western weapons to Kyiv would "deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people" and would not change the course of the conflict.

"This supply will not be able to change anything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

Ukraine, which has scored some battlefield successes since Russian forces invaded last February, has asked Western allies for heavier weapons and air defenses as it seeks to tip the balance of the 10-month-long conflict in its favor.

The Kremlin also rejected a Ukrainian assertion that a senior Russian official has been floating the idea of a potential peace deal over Ukraine with European officials early Monday.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told the country's public broadcaster on Thursday that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, had been holding meetings with European officials in an attempt to force Kyiv to sign what he characterized as an unfavorable peace deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about Danilov's assertion, said it was "another fake."