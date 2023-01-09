The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir visits Israel Police national headquarters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 14:21

National Security Miister Itamar Ben-Gvir made his first visit to the Israel Police national headquarters on Monday morning.

During the visit, Ben-Gvir attended a meeting with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and was formerly introduced to the Israel Police senior command staff.

"I don't know who Israel's police officers vote for, I don't care," said Ben-Gvir during his visit. "I did my central fighting so that we would have more officers in the field. I'm bringing a different spirit, I want immunity for the police so that every officer knows that they have our support."

He added that "where there is authority there is responsibility. My policy is very clear... If we see terrorists who murdered soldiers celebrating, I believe that Israeli society is not okay with seeing these things. We have to go up a gear, and whoever incites against police people has to be faced with a strong police force."

Kremlin says new Western arms for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 12:25 PM
Israel Police officer arrested on suspicion of corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 09:29 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 11 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 09:06 AM
Man dies from gunshot in Jaffa hospital, police suspect murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 07:36 AM
Debris of NASA satellite may crash near Korean peninsula in coming hour
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 05:58 AM
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft in air defence zone
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 03:26 AM
China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 02:13 AM
Lapid discusses deepening relations with UAE foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 11:18 PM
Drone shot down over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 09:35 PM
Israel Police, Border Police thwart smuggling of 22 guns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 09:09 PM
Russia and Belarus to hold joint aviation drills
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 05:07 PM
Israel Police thwarts gun smuggling attempt up north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 03:51 PM
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Port-Olry, Vanuatu - USGS
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 02:45 PM
Israeli man fell to his death in Georgia, embassy confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 01:10 PM
Iraqi defense shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - sources
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 01:06 PM
