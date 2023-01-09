Ben-Gvir visits Israel Police national headquarters

National Security Miister Itamar Ben-Gvir made his first visit to the Israel Police national headquarters on Monday morning.

During the visit, Ben-Gvir attended a meeting with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and was formerly introduced to the Israel Police senior command staff.

"I don't know who Israel's police officers vote for, I don't care," said Ben-Gvir during his visit. "I did my central fighting so that we would have more officers in the field. I'm bringing a different spirit, I want immunity for the police so that every officer knows that they have our support."

He added that "where there is authority there is responsibility. My policy is very clear... If we see terrorists who murdered soldiers celebrating, I believe that Israeli society is not okay with seeing these things. We have to go up a gear, and whoever incites against police people has to be faced with a strong police force."