Former IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya'alon called on Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai to "protect" police officers from the orders of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Chief of the Israel Police, we saw the policemen in all their glory, allowing protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa, as befits a democratic country. Remember that there are orders that have a black flag flying over them. It is not your fault that they placed a minister over you who is a convicted felon. Protect your policemen from his orders," wrote Ya'alon.