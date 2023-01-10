The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Britain says Russian forces may control most of eastern Ukraine's Soledar

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 08:39

Russian and Wagner forces are probably in control of most of the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine after tactical advances in the last four days, the British defense ministry said in a regular intelligence update on Tuesday.

Officials in Kyiv have said Moscow stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar in the industrial Donbas region, forcing Ukrainian troops to repel waves of attacks led by the Wagner contract militia around the salt mining town and nearby fronts.

Soledar is a few miles from Bakhmut, where troops of both sides have suffered heavy losses in some of the most intense trench warfare since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

"Russia’s Soledar axis is highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication," Britain added in its intelligence update.

Ya'alon calls on police to 'protect officers from Ben-Gvir's orders'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 07:06 AM
Knesset approves establishment of four special committees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 06:56 AM
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 01:33 AM
Amichai Chikli resigns from Knesset under Norwegian Law
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
01/09/2023 11:20 PM
Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 09:10 PM
Israeli gunboat invades Lebanese waters, military claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 07:59 PM
US national security adviser Sullivan will discuss Iran on Israel trip
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 07:13 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in the US with abdominal pain - report
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 07:08 PM
Israel's Ron Dermer in Washington for meetings with key US officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 06:24 PM
Decrease in aliyah from Western countries due to cost of living crisis
By ZVIKA KLEIN
01/09/2023 05:29 PM
Israelis caught smuggling gold, silver jewelry from Dubai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 05:17 PM
Russia's human rights commissioner to meet with Ukrainian counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 04:50 PM
German foreign minister: two-state solution for Cyprus not an option
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 04:12 PM
India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, no rise in mortality
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 04:05 PM
Netanyahu appoints MK Distal Atberyan as public diplomacy minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 03:24 PM
