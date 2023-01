The former house manager to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Meni Naftali, was ordered to pay the Likud Party NIS 10,000 in legal fees after the Tel Aviv District Court ruled on Tuesday evening that the party's publication of the residence's expenses was not defamation of the manager.

The ruling comes in response to an appeal by the Likud against Naftali's defamation case against them. A previous ruling that obligated the Likud to cancel the former house manager was canceled.