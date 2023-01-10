The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Former kickboxer Tate to remain in custody pending probe -Romanian court

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 22:16

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will remain in police custody for the full 30 days he was remanded to alongside his brother and two other suspects pending a criminal investigation for human trafficking, a Romanian court ruled late on Tuesday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors on Dec. 29 on charges of forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit six women.

They have denied wrongdoing through an attorney and have challenged the arrest warrant. On Tuesday, the Bucharest court of appeals said it rejected the challenge.

Russian military firm Wagner says it controls Ukrainian town of Soledar
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 11:29 PM
NYPD evacuates World Trade Center after bomb scare on PATH train -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 10:53 PM
Ukraine says its need for more weapons crucial, Russian escalation plans
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 10:39 PM
Former Trump Organization CFO gets five months in jail
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 09:48 PM
Ukrainian troops to start training on Patriot system in US soon
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 06:49 PM
Ex-Netanyahu house manager to pay Likud NIS 10,000 in court costs
By MICHAEL STARR
01/10/2023 06:15 PM
Brazil must 'combat terrorism,' court justice says after capital riots
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 04:31 PM
Gun found near school in Merkaz Shapira, southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 03:29 PM
Iran confirms 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 02:58 PM
Foreign Minister Cohen speaks with European foreign ministers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 01:00 PM
Russia to keep developing nuclear triad - defense minister
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 11:54 AM
Iran executions amount to 'state sanctioned killing': UN rights chief
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 11:36 AM
Break the Wave: 16 Palestinians arrested for terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 11:09 AM
Elazar Stern receives death threats after criticism of judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 10:57 AM
Judges request 90-day extension in Tair Rada murder case
By MICHAEL STARR
01/10/2023 10:54 AM
