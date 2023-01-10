The New York Police Department (NYPD) Bomb Squad is investigating after a pressure cooker was found on the last car of a PATH train at the Oculus Center in the World Trade Center on Tuesday, NBC reported.

The NYPD has ordered people to stay clear of the Oculus Center transportation hub due to an ongoing investigation, with the Port Authority later confirming that the station has been evacuated.

The PATH train in question came from Newark, New Jersey. Currently, PATH service from Hoboken to the World Trade Center has been suspended and No. 1 trains are bypassing the area, according to NBC.

This is a developing story.