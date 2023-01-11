The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Netanyahu on judicial reform: You all need to calm down

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 20:35

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed criticism of the new government's planned judicial reform, telling people to "calm down" during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

"I would like to calm the public discourse. The state will not be destroyed, democracy will not be destroyed, the essence of democracy beyond the balance between the three authorities and of course majority rule is respect for individual rights," said Netanyahu.

"The essence of democracy is that debates, including the one we are debating today, are done neither with bullets nor with shells, they are actually decided at the polling stations and decided by votes in the Knesset or the Parliament."

The prime minister called for the limits of discourse to be defined. "In a democracy the leaders of the opposition are not arrested, and in a democracy the opposition does not call the ministers of the government Nazis and the government that has now been elected with the majority of the votes the Third Reich."

"You need to relax, and above all, just an addition - no violence either. No violence. There is no permit for violence, there is no permit to block roads and there are no other things that intrude on the rights of every citizen."

COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases, WHO says
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 07:42 PM
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 06:50 PM
Britain urges release of dual national Akbari jailed in Iran
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 05:50 PM
3 Neturei Karta members investigated after meeting with Islamic Jihad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 05:44 PM
US extends COVID-19 public health emergency status - CNBC
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 05:43 PM
Execution of Iranian protester suspended for retrial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 05:37 PM
New protests loom in Brazil, top court orders prevention of roadblocks
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 04:26 PM
Israeli bill to revoke citizenship for 'pay-for-slay' terrorists passes
By MICHAEL STARR
01/11/2023 04:25 PM
Palestinian dies from wounds sustained during clash with IDF - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 04:24 PM
Netanyahu speaks with Dutch, Indian PMs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 03:48 PM
Pakistan and Iran say they will increase military cooperation
By ARSHAD MEHMOOD/THE MEDIA LINE
01/11/2023 03:47 PM
Putin: Situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 02:43 PM
Shots fired toward Border Police base near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 02:18 PM
Maximum number of prisoner in Israel to rise - Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 11:38 AM
Man with knife wounds six people at Gare du Nord station, Paris
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 09:20 AM
