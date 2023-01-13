The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Japan estimates Fukushima water release to start in ‘spring or summer’

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 03:13

The Japanese government gave an estimation for when the water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant will be released into the sea, saying at a cabinet meeting held on Friday it could happen sometime "around this spring or summer."

In April 2021, the government approved the release of more than 1 million tonnes of irradiated water from the site after treatment into the ocean. It said the release would happen "in about two years" at the time.

Japan's foreign ministry said in July that regulators deemed it safe to release the water, which would be filtered to remove most isotopes but would still contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.

The plan has met stiff resistance from local fishing unions over the impact the water release may have on their livelihoods. Countries including South Korea and China have voiced concerns as well.

Two dead, three injured in car accident near Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2023 02:44 AM
Biden didn't know classified docs were there in think tank or home - WH
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 11:26 PM
Wisconsin governor signs order banning TikTok from state devices
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 10:58 PM
Chinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 09:00 PM
Classified documents found in Biden's Wilmington garage -White House
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 05:41 PM
Iranian FM Amirabdollahian to visit Beirut on Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 04:12 PM
Neturei Karta member arrested for Jenin visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 03:29 PM
Man in his 20s arrested for suspected sexual abuse of 12-year-old sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 11:57 AM
Israeli security forces arrest Lions' Den member suspected of shootings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 10:48 AM
Five Israelis injured in jeep accident in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 10:09 AM
China's climate envoy Xie meets with US counterpart Kerry
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 09:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Chilean city of Coquimbo -EMSC
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 08:37 AM
IDF soldier shot during training, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 01:15 AM
Shot fired at IDF guard post, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 11:37 PM
IDF to demolish home of terrorist who murdered Shalom Sofer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 10:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by