Israeli crime syndicate leader assassinated in Ramle

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he will asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mobilize the Shin Bet to fight crime syndicates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 08:49

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2023 09:07
Ali Jarushi, senior leader of the Jarushi crime family in the Israeli criminal underworld. (photo credit: MOR ALONI)
Ali Jarushi, senior leader of the Jarushi crime family in the Israeli criminal underworld.
(photo credit: MOR ALONI)

Ali Jarushi, a leader of the Jarushi crime family and a major figure in the Israeli criminal underworld, was assassinated in Ramle, being shot near a mosque before ultimately dying of his wounds while hospitalized at Shamir Medical Center early Friday morning, Israeli media reported.

The hospital noted that the man arrived at the hospital in critical condition but passed away despite the medical teams' best efforts to stabilize him.

Police are currently increasing their presence in the area out of fear of possible violent reprisal attacks.

Israel's Itamar Ben-Gvir vows to fight crime with Shin Bet

Around the same time, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he planned on asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for permission to mobilize the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in order to take on Israel's crime syndicates – something that was included as part of the coalition deal between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit.

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right agitator. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right agitator. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ben-Gvir explained that while he appreciates the effort of the police, the Shin Bet will need to work alongside them.

"Mobilizing the Shin Bet cannot be avoided in order to tackle a phenomenon that is becoming a scourge," the minister said, noting that the Shin Bet can "gather more quality intelligence and use investigative authorities not granted to police."

This is a developing story.



