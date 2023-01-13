The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Jackals attacked residents for second time in northern Israel kibbutz

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 19:55

A Jackal attacked an Israeli woman on Friday in Kibbutz Shanir in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Yesterday, in another similar case - a snake bit a woman in Kibbutz Shluhot, in the Beit She'an Valley.

The women were bitten and slightly injured in the incidents. The animals were captured and sent for laboratory tests to check if they are infected with rabies.

This is after two residents were bitten in the same kibbutz last week and a temporary closure of the area was imposed until the jackal was located and shot.

