UK sanctions Iran's Prosecutor General after Akbari execution

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday Britain had imposed sanctions on Iran's Prosecutor General after the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

"Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution," Cleverly said on Twitter. "The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty. We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations."

Immediately after, Iranian officials summoned the British ambassador over "meddling."

The Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the British ambassador over what it called London's "meddling in Iran's national security realm," the state news agency IRNA reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Britain had described the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari as barbaric and said it would not go unpunished.