Israeli dies driving off a valley in West Bank

A 21-year-old man died in a car accident on Highway 446 in Samaria, when his car fell down a valley on Saturday evening.

First responders rescued the man from his car and treated him on the scene, but had to pronounce him dead.

A paramedic told: "The injured man was trapped in a vehicle that rolled over into a Wadi on the side of the road, while he was unconscious with a very serious head injury. We went down with the medical equipment and together with the fire brigade rescued him from the vehicle and took him to the intensive care unit. We continued the medical treatment but his injury was critical and he was pronounced dead in the field."