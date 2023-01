The government approved the makeup of the Committee of Ministers of Legislative affairs on Sundau morning.

The committee will be chaired by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and his deputy will be National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Other members of the committee are Ministers Chaim Biton, Yoav Benzur, Yitzhak Goldknopf, Galit Distal Atbaryan, Idit Silman, Yoav Kish, Shlomo Karhi and Amichai Chikli.