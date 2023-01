Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Sunday evening in what is the two's final working meeting before Kohavi retires from military service on Monday.

The two discussed the Israeli military's accomplishments during Kohavi's tenure and the challenges that the IDF will face in the near future.

The prime minister thanked Kohavi for 40 years of service in the IDF and his contributions to Israel's security.