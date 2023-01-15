Smotrich's gas tax breaks to reduce price of gasoline by 13 agorot

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed an order on Sunday evening to reduce the purchase and excise tax on gasoline, lowering prices for consumers across Israel by 13 agorot, in comparison to the projected price hike.

The price of gas is currently lowered by three agorot due to a similar order signed by the previous government which is set to expire on February 16.

Smotrich's proposed tax breaks would see gas prices fixed to 13 agorot below the initial price until the end of 2023, according to the Israeli Tax Authority.