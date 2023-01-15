The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Smotrich's gas tax breaks to reduce price of gasoline by 13 agorot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 18:20

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed an order on Sunday evening to reduce the purchase and excise tax on gasoline, lowering prices for consumers across Israel by 13 agorot, in comparison to the projected price hike.

The price of gas is currently lowered by three agorot due to a similar order signed by the previous government which is set to expire on February 16. 

Smotrich's proposed tax breaks would see gas prices fixed to 13 agorot below the initial price until the end of 2023, according to the Israeli Tax Authority.

Israeli annual inflation rate highest in 20 years at 5.3%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 07:06 PM
Belarus says joint air force drills with Russia are defensive only
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 07:02 PM
Netanyahu meets with Aviv Kohavi ahead of IDF chief's retirement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 06:07 PM
Santos to be removed from US Congress if he broke campaign finance laws
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 04:39 PM
Shots fired at Israeli bus on West Bank highway, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 04:35 PM
Three killed, 13 injured in ammunition explosion in Belgorod
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 04:04 PM
Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country -WSJ interview
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 03:23 PM
10 Russian soldiers injured in blast in Belgorod - report
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 02:44 PM
Iran restricts supply of cheap oil to Syria, doubles the price for crude
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 02:20 PM
Week-old baby in severe condition due to hypothermia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 01:45 PM
Russia says it launched missile strikes against Ukraine over weekend
By REUTERS
01/15/2023 01:06 PM
Government approves Committee of Ministers of Legislative affairs makeup
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 12:42 PM
Dead body found in building site in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 09:34 AM
IDF soldiers thwart stabbing attempt in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 09:24 AM
Israeli dies driving off a valley in West Bank
By Walla!
01/14/2023 09:21 PM
