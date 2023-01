Israel's inflation rate throughout 2022 stood at 5.3%, the highest annual rate recorded in over two decades, a new Central Bureau of Statistics report cited by Israeli media revealed on Sunday evening.

According to the report, housing prices in Israel increased by only 0.3% in the period between October to December 2022, marking a significant halt in the gradual rise of housing prices compared to the figure of 1.1% in the previous period from August to September.

