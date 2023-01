A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when an explosive device he was holding exploded in Tiberias on Monday night, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The police was alerted after the sound of the explosion was heard on HaShoftim street in Tiberias.

First responders found one man seriously injured and evacuated him to a hospital for treatment.

Another suspect was detained and the police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.