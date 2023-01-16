Police confiscate drugs worth millions in attempted smuggling

A special detective unit of the Israel Police arrested 4 women and two men suspected of attempting to smuggle 15 kilos of cocaine and ketamine into the country, according to Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

Three of the suspects were detained at Ben Gurion airport after the drugs were found in their luggage, hidden in shampoo bottles and food supplement cases.

Three additional suspects were arrested outside of the airport on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling attempt.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of millions of shekels.