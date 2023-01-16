UK foreign minister Cleverly says Akbari was 'lured back' to Iran

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who was executed by Iran on Saturday, was "lured back" to the country three years ago before facing an arbitrary legal process.

"They (Akbari's family) have shared his ordeal. An ordeal which began just over three years ago when he was lured back to Iran," Cleverly said in a statement in parliament.

"He was detained and then subjected to the notorious and arbitrary legal process of the (Iranian) regime."