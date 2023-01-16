Israeli judicial reform proposal is 'dangerous' - Naftali Bennett

The full current proposed judicial reforms are dangerous and it needs to be fixed, former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said Monday, weighing in on the new government's proposed judicial reforms.

Bennett noted that he has long believed that the judicial system in Israel has assumed excessive authority and blocked any attempt at changing them, and some changes are needed.

However, the current proposal is dangerous.

"It will harm the foundations of the State of Israel, its economy and its citizens and it may end up breaking the ties that bind us all together," Bennett noted.

He urged both sides to sit together and discuss these changes in order to come to an agreement for how to fix the judicial system.

"To be honest, it isn't very complicated," Bennett said, "if only both parties come together with a little bit of goodwill."