Ben-Gvir, Israel Police plan for incoming terrorist's release

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday held a situational assessment regarding the incoming release of terrorist Maher Younis, who was part of the terrorist group that killed IDF soldier Avraham Brumberg.

At the meeting, Ben-Gvir stressed that it was important for the police to prevent any acts of sympathy or encouragement for terrorism as part of their preparations for Younis's release.

"This is a test of our sovereignty and we must in no way allow serious offenses like encouraging and supporting terrorism anywhere in Israel," he said. "The eyes of all Israeli citizens are on this event and the sharper, firmer and clearer we are, then the clearer it will be that Israel and its security forces won't allow this to happen."