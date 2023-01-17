Blinken says he had no knowledge of documents taken to Penn Biden Center

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had no knowledge at the time of any classified documents taken to the Penn Biden Center, after some classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered at the center. Read full story

While outside of government, Blinken served as managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which was affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania but located in Washington.

"Just as you heard from President Biden about a week ago I was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to the Penn Biden Center. I had no knowledge of it at the time," Blinken said when asked about the documents, adding he would cooperate fully with a Justice Department review.