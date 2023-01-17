The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Blinken says he had no knowledge of documents taken to Penn Biden Center

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 23:47

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had no knowledge at the time of any classified documents taken to the Penn Biden Center, after some classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered at the center. Read full story

While outside of government, Blinken served as managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which was affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania but located in Washington.

"Just as you heard from President Biden about a week ago I was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to the Penn Biden Center. I had no knowledge of it at the time," Blinken said when asked about the documents, adding he would cooperate fully with a Justice Department review.

Trump to make first 2024 campaign appearance in South Carolina
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:19 PM
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:11 PM
Shots fired at IDF troops near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:44 PM
IDF arrests five who illegally crossed Syrian border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:09 PM
Biden receives letter from jailed Iranian American -White House
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:47 PM
A-G to High Court: Netanyahu must work to prevent conflict of interest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:27 PM
Knesset committee prepares Norwegian Law expansion for final approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:09 PM
Two High Court justices to run for presidency after Hayut's retirement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 08:02 PM
German police detain Greta Thunberg in German coal village protests
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 07:24 PM
US fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 05:44 PM
8-year-old in Israel critically injured in Umm el-Fahm car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 05:03 PM
Ben-Gvir, Israel Police plan for incoming terrorist's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 03:48 PM
US restricts visas for 25 people for undermining democracy in Belarus
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 03:20 PM
Britain promises new law to ban conversion therapy targeting LGBT people
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 02:51 PM
Iran arrests German for taking photos of 'oil centers', Jam-e Jam report
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 12:17 PM
