BREAKING NEWS

Russia's commissioner denies talks on large prisoner exchange with Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 00:58

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Monday that she did not talk to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey last week about a possible prisoner exchange.

Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said on Monday that Ukraine conveyed to Russia a list of 800 people and that the Russian ombudsman provided a list of 200 to be swapped.

"In my negotiations with Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets in Ankara there was never any talk of exchanges, and I always emphasize that these issues are within the competence of the Russian Ministry of Defence," Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Moreover, I believe that such an unequal exchange cannot be considered fair."

Blinken says he had no knowledge of documents taken to Penn Biden Center
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:47 PM
Trump to make first 2024 campaign appearance in South Carolina
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:19 PM
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:11 PM
Shots fired at IDF troops near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:44 PM
IDF arrests five who illegally crossed Syrian border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:09 PM
Biden receives letter from jailed Iranian American -White House
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:47 PM
A-G to High Court: Netanyahu must work to prevent conflict of interest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:27 PM
Knesset committee prepares Norwegian Law expansion for final approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:09 PM
Two High Court justices to run for presidency after Hayut's retirement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 08:02 PM
German police detain Greta Thunberg in German coal village protests
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 07:24 PM
US fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 05:44 PM
8-year-old in Israel critically injured in Umm el-Fahm car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 05:03 PM
Ben-Gvir, Israel Police plan for incoming terrorist's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 03:48 PM
US restricts visas for 25 people for undermining democracy in Belarus
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 03:20 PM
Britain promises new law to ban conversion therapy targeting LGBT people
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 02:51 PM
