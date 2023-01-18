The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 03:06

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a hate crime targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, a court document filed on Tuesday showed.

Prosecutors say Patrick Wood Crusius drove 11 hours to El Paso, which sits on the US border with Mexico, from his hometown of Allen, near Dallas, on Aug. 3, 2019, and then fired at shoppers with an AK-47 rifle inside the Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius, who also faces state charges in Texas, is set to stand trial in 2024 in US District Court for the Western District of Texas, facing 23 counts of committing a hate crime resulting in death, and 23 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, among other charges.

Crusius pleaded not guilty in 2020 to 90 federal hate crime charges in the case. Proceedings were delayed while prosecutors decided whether to pursue the death penalty against him. In 2020, his lawyers argued that Crusius, then 21, had been diagnosed with severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities and should not face execution if convicted.

Last year, a Texas judge put off a state trial in the case as federal prosecutors determined whether they would seek capital punishment.

In a notification to the court and to the defendant filed Tuesday, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman said the government would not seek death in the case.

When he was taken into police custody minutes after the shooting, Crusius was in a psychotic state and treated with anti-psychotic medication, according to mental health professionals employed by the jail, a court filing said.

A manifesto that prosecutors say was posted online by Crusius on 8chan, a now-defunct message board often used by extremists, said the Walmart attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 02:52 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 02:52 AM
Blinken says US 'appalled' by execution of British-Iranian national
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 01:45 AM
Russia's commissioner denies talks on prisoner exchange with Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 12:58 AM
Blinken says he had no knowledge of documents taken to Penn Biden Center
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:47 PM
Trump to make first 2024 campaign appearance in South Carolina
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:19 PM
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:11 PM
Shots fired at IDF troops near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:44 PM
IDF arrests five who illegally crossed Syrian border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:09 PM
Biden receives letter from jailed Iranian American -White House
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:47 PM
A-G to High Court: Netanyahu must work to prevent conflict of interest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:27 PM
Knesset committee prepares Norwegian Law expansion for final approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:09 PM
Two High Court justices to run for presidency after Hayut's retirement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 08:02 PM
German police detain Greta Thunberg in German coal village protests
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 07:24 PM
US fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 05:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by