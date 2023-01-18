The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police arrested 7 suspects of terrorism in the West Bank over Tuesday night, the IDF said on Wednesday morning

During the night, the IDF secured the visit of Jewish worshippers to Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus. Riots erupted and shots were exchanged between the IDF and armed suspects, no injuries were reported by the IDF.

As well as the arrests, the security forces confiscated a number of illegal weapons, ammunition and stolen military equipment.