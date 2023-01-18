Patient attacks hospital staff at Jerusalem's French Hospital

A patient at the French Hospital in Jerusalem violently attacked medical staff on Wednesday evening, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

Police forces arrived at the scene and arrested the perpetrator; they have opened an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, a patient at the hospital, was not satisfied with his level of care and therefore became severely agitated and attacked members of staff, including a doctor who subsequently required medical attention.

The suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Shuafat, was taken to the Shalem police station for further questioning.