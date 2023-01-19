Two teenagers aged 15 and 17 were arrested for leaving a grenade in a bag at the entrance to their school in Ramla and labeling it as a gift for their principal on Thursday, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The police investigation revealed that one of the kids wanted to speak to the principal and was refused entry to the office, so he left her the "gift".

The Israel Police bomb squad is examining the grenade to determine whether it poses a risk to the public and will give their conclusions to the investigators.